BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for possible resale of up to 5.7 mln shares of its common stock
July 21 Penntex Midstream Partners LP
* Penntex Midstream Partners, LP increases quarterly distribution
* Board of general partner has approved cash distribution of $0.2846 per unit, or about $1.14 per unit on an annualized basis, for q2 2016
* Quarterly distribution represents an increase of $0.0096 per unit, or 3.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Co's unit has entered into a definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027