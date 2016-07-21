BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 BB&T Corp Says Excluding Merger
* Related and restructuring charges , qtrly EPS $0.71
* Q2 average loans and leases held for investment were $141.1 billion compared to $134.4 billion for Q1 of 2016
* Q2 average deposits were $160.3 billion compared to $149.9 billion for prior quarter
* BB&T reports earnings of $541 million, up 19%; record revenue up 18%
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $2.8 billion
* Taxable equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q2, up $203 million from q1 of 2016
* Received federal reserve's non-objection to capital plan that includes a seven percent dividend increase and a share repurchase program
* Q2 risk based tier 1 common equity ratio 11.7 percent versus 10.4 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.