BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Prescient Ltd
* Jeffrey Johnson joins Prescient's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Jan 30 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is expected leave the firm to take up a senior role in the leveraged finance team at HSBC, a source familiar with the matter said.