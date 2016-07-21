BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for possible resale of up to 5.7 mln shares of its common stock
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for possible resale of up to 5.7 million shares of its common stock
July 21 D.R. Horton Inc Says "Remain Focused On Growing Our Revenues And Pre-Tax Profits At A Double-Digit Annual Pace"
* Qtrly net sales orders increased 14% in value to $3.4 billion and 13% in homes to 11,714
* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 17% in value to $4.4 billion and 15% in homes to 14,670
* D.R. Horton inc says homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2016 increased 9% to $3.1 billion from $2.9 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2015
* D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, reports fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co's unit has entered into a definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027