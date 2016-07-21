July 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc;
* Qtrly Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Comparable store sales growth of
0.5%
* Says updating our revenue growth target for 2016 to three
to five percent from four to six percent
* Qtrly Baskin-Robbins U.S. Comparable store sales growth of
0.6%
* Says reaffirming all of our other targets for our 2016
performance
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30per share
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.02 to $2.08
* Anticipate that by end of year, we will have fewer than 5
company-owned stores remaining in dallas market
* Q2 revenue view $219.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dunkin' brands reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fewer than 5 company-owned stores remaining by end of
year
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.22
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $855.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $216.3 million versus $211.4 million
