MEXICO FIN MIN SAYS MEXICO SHOULD PRESENT INITIATIVE FOR A LAW IN DEFENSE OF THE FREE FLOW OF REMITTANCES IN FEBRUARY
MEXICO FIN MIN SAYS MEXICO SHOULD PRESENT INITIATIVE FOR A LAW IN DEFENSE OF THE FREE FLOW OF REMITTANCES IN FEBRUARY
July 21 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $357.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Del Frisco's restaurant group, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 revenue $79.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $80.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterated outlook for fiscal year 2016
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
MEXICO FIN MIN SAYS MEXICO SHOULD PRESENT INITIATIVE FOR A LAW IN DEFENSE OF THE FREE FLOW OF REMITTANCES IN FEBRUARY
* Has 10-year offtake and distribution agreement with Thyssenkrupp
* Carlson Capital L P reports 5.41 percent passive stake in NRG Energy Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNBIIk Further company coverage: