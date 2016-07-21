BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Snap-on Inc
* Snap-on announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $2.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $872.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $876.7 million
* Says expect that capital expenditures in 2016 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million
* Snap-on also continues to anticipate that its full year 2016 effective income tax rate will be comparable to its 2015 full year rate
* Expects to make continued progress in 2016 along its defined runways for coherent growth,leveraging capabilities
* FY2016 earnings per share view $9.01, revenue view $3.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $857.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.