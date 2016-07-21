July 21 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon reports second quarter earnings of $825 million or $0.75 per common share

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $9 million

* Says net long-term outflows of $5 billion in 2Q 16 were driven by index investments

* Q2 interest revenue down $12 million driven by negative impact of interest rate hedging activities, higher premium amortization adjustments

* Qtrly total revenue was $3.8 billion, a decrease of 3%, or 2% on an adjusted basis

* Announces capital plan that includes share repurchases of up to $2.7 billion, and about 12 percent increase in quarterly dividend

* Says aum of $1.66 trillion at quarter-end decreased 2% reflecting net outflows primarily in 2015

* Says net short-term inflows totaled $4 billion in 2q16

* Q2 revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S