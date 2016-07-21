BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Capital Bank Financial Corp
* Capital Bank Financial Corp. reports Q2 eps of $0.40, up 43% year over year, and core EPS of $0.42, up 40% year over year
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income increased $0.1 million to $61.5 million from $61.4 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.