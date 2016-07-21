July 21 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports record quarterly profit

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.19 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.28

* Quarterly revenue $5.4 billion

* Qtrly load factor 85.6% versus 84.6%

* Q3 2016 economic fuel costs are estimated to be approximately $2.05 per gallon

* Southwest airlines co qtrly rpm 32.71 billion versus 30.86 billion last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $5.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* With previously announced decision to accelerate retirement of classic fleet to no later than Q3 2017, no longer anticipates significant retirements between 2018 and 2023

* Southwest Airlines co says firm deliveries previously scheduled between 2019 and 2022 were deferred to 2023 through 2025 in restructured order book

* Southwest airlines co sees Q3 RASM to decline in the three to four percent range, compared with third quarter 2015 RASM

* Continues to plan to end this year with 723 aircraft in fleet

* In light of current revenue environment, continues to evaluate future capacity growth with focus on growing profitably

* Says expects its Q3 2016 and annual 2016 unit costs to increase approximately two percent, and approximately one percent, respectively, as compared with same year-ago periods

* Intends to repurchase additional $250 million of common stock under an ASR program expected to be launched soon (Q3 2016 ASR program)

* Southwest airlines co qtrly ASM 38.23 billion, up 4.8 percent

* Subsequent to launch of Q3 2016 ASR program, will have $1.25 billion remaining under its existing $2.0 billion share repurchase program

* With decision to accelerate retirement of classic fleet to no later than Q3 2017, no longer sees "significant retirements" from 2018-2023