BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports record quarterly profit
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.19 excluding items
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.28
* Quarterly revenue $5.4 billion
* Qtrly load factor 85.6% versus 84.6%
* Q3 2016 economic fuel costs are estimated to be approximately $2.05 per gallon
* Southwest airlines co qtrly rpm 32.71 billion versus 30.86 billion last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $5.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* With previously announced decision to accelerate retirement of classic fleet to no later than Q3 2017, no longer anticipates significant retirements between 2018 and 2023
* Southwest Airlines co says firm deliveries previously scheduled between 2019 and 2022 were deferred to 2023 through 2025 in restructured order book
* Southwest airlines co sees Q3 RASM to decline in the three to four percent range, compared with third quarter 2015 RASM
* Continues to plan to end this year with 723 aircraft in fleet
* In light of current revenue environment, continues to evaluate future capacity growth with focus on growing profitably
* Says expects its Q3 2016 and annual 2016 unit costs to increase approximately two percent, and approximately one percent, respectively, as compared with same year-ago periods
* Intends to repurchase additional $250 million of common stock under an ASR program expected to be launched soon (Q3 2016 ASR program)
* Southwest airlines co qtrly ASM 38.23 billion, up 4.8 percent
* Subsequent to launch of Q3 2016 ASR program, will have $1.25 billion remaining under its existing $2.0 billion share repurchase program
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.