BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Dover Corp :
* Dover Corp says expects full year organic revenue to decline 6% to 8%
* Dover Corp says in refrigeration & food equipment, anticipate certain large can shaping equipment orders and shipments will slip into 2017
* "slightly reducing full year expectations for refrigeration & food equipment and fluids to account for project timing and continued headwinds"
* Included in FY forecast are full year restructuring costs of $0.18, gain on a disposition of $0.07 and $0.04 of discrete tax benefits
* Dover reports second quarter 2016 results and updates full year guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45 from continuing operations
* Sees FY revenue down about 3 to 5 percent
* Believe Q2 will mark low point of 2016 performance in energy segment
* Slightly reducing FY expectations for refrigeration & food equipment and fluids to account for project timing and continued headwinds
* "Q2 results, excluding deal costs and certain one-time items, were generally in-line with our expectations, but disappointing nonetheless"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $6.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "believes Q2 will mark low point of 2016 energy segment performance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.