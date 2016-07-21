July 21 Dover Corp :

* Dover Corp says expects full year organic revenue to decline 6% to 8%

* Dover Corp says in refrigeration & food equipment, anticipate certain large can shaping equipment orders and shipments will slip into 2017

* "slightly reducing full year expectations for refrigeration & food equipment and fluids to account for project timing and continued headwinds"

* Included in FY forecast are full year restructuring costs of $0.18, gain on a disposition of $0.07 and $0.04 of discrete tax benefits

* Dover reports second quarter 2016 results and updates full year guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45 from continuing operations

* Sees FY revenue down about 3 to 5 percent

* Believe Q2 will mark low point of 2016 performance in energy segment

* "Q2 results, excluding deal costs and certain one-time items, were generally in-line with our expectations, but disappointing nonetheless"

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $6.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

