BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 First American Financial Corp :
* Q2 revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First American Financial reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.92
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $1.4 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.