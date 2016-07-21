BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.37
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.91 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Updates full-year reported EPS guidance and maintains full year adjusted outlook
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17 excluding items
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.18 to $4.33
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion
* Full-year 2016 revenue view $7.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.