July 21 Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Reports second quarter net income of $243 million; diluted eps of $0.46 up 31% from second quarter 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.3 billion

* Says Q2 provision for credit losses of $90 million increased $13 million from last year

* Qtrly net interest income of $923 million was up $19 million from Q1

* Qtrly net interest margin of 2.84% compares with 2.86% in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)