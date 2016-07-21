BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.36
* Q2 earnings per share $1.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.31 billion
* Says metals pricing environment for carbon steel products was favorable in Q2 of 2016
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25 to $1.35
* Says regular quarterly dividend increased by 6.3 percent
* Says expects its average selling price in q3 of 2016 will be up 1 percent to 3 percent from Q2 of 2016
* Says quarterly cash dividend of $0.425 per share
* Says estimates tons sold to be down 1 percent to 3 percent in Q3 of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects drilling activity levels to remain under pressure for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.