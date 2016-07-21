July 21 Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus Health reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $5.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65

* Q2 revenue $100.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.9 million

* 2016 guidance reaffirmed

* Qtrly systemwide same store volumes increased 4.3% and systemwide same store revenue decreased 2.8% versus prior year.

* Company remains on track to open 27 new facilities in 2016, including both owned and joint venture facilities

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $400.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)