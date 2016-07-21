BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus Health reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $5.80
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65
* Q2 revenue $100.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.9 million
* 2016 guidance reaffirmed
* Qtrly systemwide same store volumes increased 4.3% and systemwide same store revenue decreased 2.8% versus prior year.
* Company remains on track to open 27 new facilities in 2016, including both owned and joint venture facilities
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $400.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.