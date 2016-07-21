BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.85
* Q2 earnings per share $1.37
* Q2 sales $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.17 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees accelerated cash deployment in second half of year
* Reiterated its commitment to deploy $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion of cash, in years 2015 and 2016 combined, on acquisitions and share repurchases
* "In U.S. and Canada, net sales declined in comparison to prior year primarily due to lower architectural coatings volumes"
* Sees total cash deployment for 2015 and 2016 combined to be toward upper end of announced cash deployment targets
* Says "sales volumes accelerated in Asia, supported by growth in China and India that aided both coatings segments"
* "Anticipate an acceleration of volume growth in Q3"
* Says qtrly unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by 2 percent, or about $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
