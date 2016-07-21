July 21 PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.85

* Q2 earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 sales $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.17 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees accelerated cash deployment in second half of year

* Reiterated its commitment to deploy $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion of cash, in years 2015 and 2016 combined, on acquisitions and share repurchases

* "In U.S. and Canada, net sales declined in comparison to prior year primarily due to lower architectural coatings volumes"

* Sees total cash deployment for 2015 and 2016 combined to be toward upper end of announced cash deployment targets

* Says "sales volumes accelerated in Asia, supported by growth in China and India that aided both coatings segments"

* "Anticipate an acceleration of volume growth in Q3"

* Says qtrly unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by 2 percent, or about $30 million