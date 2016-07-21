BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Johnson Controls Inc
* Adient spin-off remains on track for completion by end of october
* Says determined that adient will incorporate in ireland
* Johnson controls reports strong 2016 fiscal third quarter earnings; tightens guidance to higher end of previous range and announces acceleration of tyco merger close
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $9.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.62 billion
* Johnson controls inc says backlog at end of quarter improved to $4.8 billion, an increase of 2 percent from prior year
* Tightens its full year fiscal 2016 guidance from $3.85 - $4.00 earnings per diluted share to $3.95 to $3.98
* Johnson controls inc says expects to accelerate closing of its merger with tyco international plc to september 2, 2016
* It expects to accelerate closing of its merger with tyco international plc to september 2, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.