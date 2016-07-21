BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Huntington Bancshares Inc
* Huntington Bancshares incorporated reports 2016 second quarter net income of $175 million and earnings per common share of $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goals for full-year 2016 performance remain consistent with long-term financial goals of 4-6% revenue growth
* Anticipate NCOS will remain below our long-term normalized range of 35 to 55 basis points for fy
* Sees asset quality metrics expected to remain near current levels in 2016
* Q2 provision for credit losses 24,5 million versus $20.4 million last year
* Says Q2 net charge-offs declined to 0.13% of average loans and leases, down from 0.21% last year
* "we continue to expect growth in our regional economy"
* Q2 fte net interest income $516 million versus $498.6 million
* Says tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.96% at june 30, 2016, up 4 basis points from a year ago
* Says common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.80% at june 30, 2016, up from 9.65% a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.