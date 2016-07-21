BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Biogen Inc Sees 2016 Gaap And Non
* George a. Scangos, ph.d., to step down as CEO
* Biogen inc says Q2 Tecfidera revenue of $987 million versus. $883.3 million in the same quarter last year
* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $19.70 and $20.00
* Gaap research and development expense approximately 17% to 18% of total revenue
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $18.96, revenue view $11.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Biogen reports second quarter 2016 revenues of $2.9 billion
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $5.21
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $4.79
* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Biogen inc says raises financial guidance for year and authorizes $5 billion share repurchase program
* Q2 plegridy revenue of $123 million versus. $74 million last year
* Biogen inc sees fy revenue is expected to be approximately $11.2 to $11.4 billion
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $18.10 and $18.40
* Q2 tysabri revenue of $497 million versus. $463 million last year
* Biogen inc says q2 avonex revenue of $ 606 million versus. $615.2 million in the same quarter last year
* George scangos will be leaving company in coming months after successor has been identified; will begin a search for successor immediately
* Board will immediately begin a search for a ceo replacement, and will consider both internal and external candidates
* 2016 guidance includes contribution from hemophilia business through end of year, as we now anticipate spin-off to complete in early 2017
* Expects ceo transition to occur over a period of a few months, and in interim, scangos will continue to serve as ceo
* Biogen inc says currently expects that repurchases will be executed over next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.