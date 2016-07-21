July 21 Mainstreet Equity Corp :

* Says "current economic conditions have negatively impacted our operating revenues in near term"

* During wildfires the corporation supplied displaced evacuees with 3 months of free rent in 100 suites in Edmonton, Calgary & Saskatoon

* Mainstreet reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.68

* Says "revenues were also impacted by Fort McMurray wildfires"