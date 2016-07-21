BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Sherwin-Williams Co :
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising FY16 EPS guidance to $11.65 to $11.85 per share
* "Our balance sheet remains flexible and is positioned well for future acquisitions and other investments in our business"
* For Q3, anticipate our consolidated net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's Q3
* FY2016 earnings per share view $12.68, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams company reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $3.99
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $3.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.28 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30 including items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.65 to $11.85 including items
* FY EPS outlook includes an approximately $.85 per share net charge for acquisition costs
* For full year 2016, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.41, revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.