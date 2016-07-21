BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Photon Control Inc
* Photon control provides corporate update
* Previously disclosed on June 27, 2016 became aware of unauthorized transfer of $4.5 million to a related company controlled by Dueck
* Says engaged a forensic accounting firm to review and evaluate company's transactions with related third-party companies
* Says review is intended to ensure that company's control and disclosure practices were properly followed
* Says engaged an intellectual property auditor to review all of company's intellectual property ownership and agreements
* Says terminated its services agreement with DCD Management
* Says DCD management is controlled by David Dueck, a director of Photon Control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.