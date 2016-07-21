BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban
* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
July 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Benchmark electronics reports second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 revenue $579 million versus i/b/e/s view $582.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items
* Sees Q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $570 million to $600 million
* Qtrly new program bookings were $105 to $130 million
* Projects new program bookings for Q2 to result in annualized revenue of $105 to $130 million when fully launched in next 12-18 months
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $600.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico will defend the free flow of remittances, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday, reflecting concerns that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump will make it harder for immigrants to send money from the United States.