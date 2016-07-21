BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban
* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
July 21 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc :
* Company affirms commitment to continued strong capital return programs
* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue
* Confirms full year financial targets at 50 basis points or better of operating margin expansion
* Interpublic announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirms full year financial targets at upper end of 3% to 4% organic revenue growth
* Q2 organic revenue increase of 3.7%
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $7.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico will defend the free flow of remittances, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday, reflecting concerns that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump will make it harder for immigrants to send money from the United States.