July 21 KCG Holdings Inc:
* KCG announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $319.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "In Q2 of 2016, market volumes of u.s. Equities were muted due to uncertainty over impending market events and macroeconomic outlook"
* Part of proceeds from sale of bats investment went toward funding $60 million in stock and warrant repurchases during quarter
* Says in Q2 recorded a pre-tax gain of $33.4 million from sale of a portion of its investment in bats
* Q2 results were "further lifted by a sizeable gain from sale of a portion of company's investment in bats"
* Says during Q2 of 2016, market making segment generated total revenues of $211.8 mln and pre-tax income of $40.5 million
* In Q2, outside of U.S. Equities, market-wide trading activity also declined in European equities, U.S. Treasuries and currencies from a year ago
* In Q2, institutional trading activity was tempered in anticipation of June federal open market committee meeting and "Brexit" referendum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.