July 21 KCG Holdings Inc:

* KCG announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $319.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "In Q2 of 2016, market volumes of u.s. Equities were muted due to uncertainty over impending market events and macroeconomic outlook"

* Part of proceeds from sale of bats investment went toward funding $60 million in stock and warrant repurchases during quarter

* Says in Q2 recorded a pre-tax gain of $33.4 million from sale of a portion of its investment in bats

* Q2 results were "further lifted by a sizeable gain from sale of a portion of company's investment in bats"

* Says during Q2 of 2016, market making segment generated total revenues of $211.8 mln and pre-tax income of $40.5 million

* In Q2, outside of U.S. Equities, market-wide trading activity also declined in European equities, U.S. Treasuries and currencies from a year ago

* In Q2, institutional trading activity was tempered in anticipation of June federal open market committee meeting and "Brexit" referendum