BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp:
* Company posts second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales were $182.7 million, compared with $196.6 million in q2 of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy2016 sales $700 million to $720 million
* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says expects its tax rate for full year to be approximately 29% to 31%
* Sees 2016 diluted EPS in range of $1.20 to $1.30
* Fy2016 revenue view $711.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect capex in range of $20 to $24 million and depreciation and amortization in range of $30 to $32 million for 2016
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance in range of $1.40 to $1.50
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance in range of $1.40 to $1.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.