BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance data reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $3.68
* Q2 earnings per share $1.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue $1.78 billion
* Full-year revenue and core EPS guidance raised
* Unfavorable foreign exchange rates reduced both revenue and core EPS by less than 1 percent compared to Q2 of 2015
* Q3 guidance is $1.78 billion in revenue and $4.42 in core eps
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.57, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $16.78, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue increased 17 percent to $1.75 billion
* Guidance for 2016 has been raised to $7.15 billion in revenue, an 11 percent increase, and $16.85 in core EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.