BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Manpowergroup Inc
* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.74
* Q2 earnings per share $1.60
* Q2 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 eps outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents
Financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.