BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
July 21 Privatebancorp Inc
* Privatebancorp inc says net interest income grew to $142.0 million in q2 2016, increasing 14 percent
* Privatebancorp reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.28 percent, compared to 3.17 percent for q2 2015
* Assets under management and administration were $10.7 billion as of june 30, 2016, compared to $7.5 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.