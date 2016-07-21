BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed, expanded signature partnership
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
July 21 Altagas Ltd
* Increased share dividend by $0.01/share per month to $2.10/share annualized beginning with September 15, 2015 payment, 6.1 percent increase
* Continues to expect to deliver overall normalized ebitda growth of approximately 20 percent in 2016 compared to 2015
* Altagas continues to expect normalized funds from operations to grow by up to approximately 15 percent in 2016
* Non-utility workforce restructuring completed in June expected to reduce operating, administrative expenses by about $7 million on annualized basis
* Liquids separation facility is expected to cost approximately $60 to $80 million
* Altagas ltd. reports strong second quarter results and increases dividend 6.1 percent
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.75
* In June, completed restructuring reducing non-utility workforce by about 10 percent;total pre-tax restructuring costs incurred were about $7 million
* Expects to receive permits, reach final investment decision in 2016,operations to begin in first half of 2018
* In early stages of development of a liquids separation facility which will serve producers in deep basin region of northwest Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of the zero-emission cars.