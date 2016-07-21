BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 MasterCard Inc :
* MasterCard announces acquisition of Vocalink
* MasterCard expects transaction to be dilutive for up to 24 months after deal closes.
* Vocalink's existing shareholders have potential for an earn-out of up to an additional £169 million
* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee
* If deal closes in early 2017, company currently estimates transaction would be 5 cents dilutive to each of 2017 and 2018 earnings per share.
* Mastercard announces acquisition of Vocalink
* Mastercard inc says deal valued at about £700 million
* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee
* To acquire 92.4 percent of Vocalink holdings limited
* Under agreement, a majority of Vocalink's shareholders will retain 7.6 percent ownership for at least three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions