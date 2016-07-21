BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban
* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
July 21 Union Pacific Corp
* Union Pacific Corp says Q2 operating ratio of 65.2 percent, up 1.1 points
* Union Pacific Corp says Q2 quarterly freight revenue decreased 13 percent compared to Q2 2015
* "see potential bright spots in certain segments of our business if key economic drivers continue to strengthen as they have in recent weeks"
* Union pacific reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.17
* Q2 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Negative impact of strong U.S. dollar on exports, relatively weak demand for consumer goods will pressure volumes through H2
* Union Pacific Corp says $1.45 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in Q2 2016 was 27 percent lower than Q2 2015
* Soft global economy, negative impact of strong U.S. Dollar on exports, relatively weak demand for consumer goods to continue pressure volumes through second half
* Union Pacific Corp says qtrly chemicals down 5 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico will defend the free flow of remittances, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday, reflecting concerns that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump will make it harder for immigrants to send money from the United States.