July 21 F.N.B. Corp :
* F.N.B. Corp qtrly net interest income on a fully taxable
equivalent basis totaled $157.2 million, increasing $14.3
million or 10.0%
* F.N.B. Corp says for Q2, tangible common equity to
tangible assets ratio* was 6.68% at June 30, 2016, compared to
6.93% at march 31, 2016
* F.N.B. Corp Says Qtrly Net Charge-Offs totaled $10.1
million, or 0.28% annualized of total average loans, compared to
$6.0 million, or 0.18% annualized
* F.N.B. Corporation reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* F.N.B. Corp says tangible book value per common share*
increased $0.04 to $6.40 at June 30, 2016
