BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban
* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
July 21 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG reaches agreement with Vitro for sale of flat glass operations
* Says PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG Industries Inc says PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations
* Under terms, PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations, including production sites
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico will defend the free flow of remittances, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday, reflecting concerns that the government of U.S. President Donald Trump will make it harder for immigrants to send money from the United States.