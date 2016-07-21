BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 F.N.B. Corporation:
* F.N.B. Corporation to acquire Yadkin Financial Corporation, creating premier Mid-Atlantic and southeast regional bank
* Deal for $1.4 billion
* All-Stock transaction valued at approximately $27.35 per share
* Shareholders of Yadkin will be entitled to receive 2.16 shares of FNB common stock for each common share of Yadkin
* Exchange ratio is fixed and transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange for shareholders of Yadkin.
* FNB and Yadkin expect to complete transaction and integration in q1 of 2017
* Following merger of parent holding companies, Yadkin bank will merge with and into FNB's subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania
* Yadkin shareholders will own approximately 35 percent of FNB post-transaction
* RBC Capital Markets LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to FNB
* Merger agreement, has been approved by board of directors of each company
* Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to Yadkin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions