July 21 Nuance Communications Inc:

* Nuance to acquire TouchCommerce, accelerate growth of enterprise business

* Total consideration is $215 million

* Transaction has been approved by both companies' boards of directors

* Says In Fiscal 2017, Nuance Expects Transaction To Be Dilutive To GAAP EPS By $(0.07) And Neutral To non-GAAP EPS

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on nuance's fiscal 2016 revenues.

* TouchCommerce is expected to add at least $60 million in GAAP revenue and at least $70 million in non-GAAP revenue

* Nuance communications inc says at closing, co will pay $110 million in cash and $85 million in combination of cash and nuance common stock determined by co

* Expects to accelerate global reach for TouchCommerce through nuance's extensive distribution capabilities in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions

* In fiscal 2016, nuance expects transaction to be accretive to GAAP EPS by $0.07 and neutral to non-GAAP EPS

* In fiscal 2017, TouchCommerce is expected to add at least $60 million in GAAP revenue and at least $70 million in non-GAAP revenue

* Nuance communications inc says remaining $20 million of total consideration will be paid at conclusion of an indemnity period