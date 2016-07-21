MOVES- Standard Chartered, Standard Life Investments, Legal & General Group
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Fidelity Southern Corporation earns $6.6 million in second quarter
* Q2 revenue rose 12.8 percent to $66.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $31.8 million versus $24 million
* Fidelity Southern Corp qtrly EPS was impacted by $0.21 per share due to non-cash mortgage servicing rights (MSR) impairment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.
Jan 30 Canadian miner New Gold Inc said first production from its Rainy River mine in Ontario would be delayed by three months and that it would cost $195 million more to bring the project online.