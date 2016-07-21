July 21 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd

* Rada Electronic Industries announces 2016 Q2 results

* Qtrly revenues totaled $2.9 million compared to revenues of $4.1 million in Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly results impacted by decline in new orders that we experienced during second half of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07