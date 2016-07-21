MOVES- Standard Chartered, Standard Life Investments, Legal & General Group
July 21 Keyera Corp
* Says entering into a private placement of 10 year and 12-year senior unsecured notes totaling CAD$300 million
* Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term debt incurred to execute keyera's capital program
* Keyera Corp says private placement notes with a group of institutional investors in canada and united states
* Interest will be paid semi-annually.
* Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$200 million bearing interest at 3.96% and maturing on october 13, 2026
* Keyera corp says notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$100 million bearing interest at 4.11% and maturing on october 13, 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.
Jan 30 Canadian miner New Gold Inc said first production from its Rainy River mine in Ontario would be delayed by three months and that it would cost $195 million more to bring the project online.