July 21 TESSCO Technologies Inc

* TESSCO Technologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Says expects both revenue and earnings to increase sequentially for Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared with q1 of fiscal 2017

* Says not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists, primarily in carrier market

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $114.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $128.9 million versus $134.7 million

* Reaffirms quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: