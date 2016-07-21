July 21 TESSCO Technologies Inc
* TESSCO Technologies reports first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Says expects both revenue and earnings to increase
sequentially for Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared with q1 of fiscal
2017
* Says not providing earnings guidance at this time for
fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists, primarily in
carrier market
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $114.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $128.9 million versus $134.7 million
* Reaffirms quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: