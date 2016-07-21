July 21 At&T Inc.
* Full-Year guidance on track to meet or exceed expectations
* Full-Year guidance on track to meet or exceed expectations
* Qtrly consolidated revenues of $40.5 billion, up more than
22%
* Qtrly U.S. Wireless postpaid churn of 0.97%
* Qtrly diluted adjusted eps $0.72
* Quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 revenue $40.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $40.62
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Full-Year guidance on track to meet or exceed expectations
* Qtrly 2.1 million wireless net adds driven by connected
devices, mexico and cricket
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: