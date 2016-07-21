July 21 Abaxis Inc :
* Board of directors has approved a $30 million increase to
its existing share repurchase program, to a total of $54 million
* As of June 30, 2016, Abaxis had $24.0 million of its
common stock available for repurchase under its share repurchase
program
* Abaxis reports financial performance for the first quarter
of fiscal 2017 and declares a quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $57.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
