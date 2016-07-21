July 21 Abaxis Inc :

* Board of directors has approved a $30 million increase to its existing share repurchase program, to a total of $54 million

* As of June 30, 2016, Abaxis had $24.0 million of its common stock available for repurchase under its share repurchase program

* Abaxis reports financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and declares a quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $57.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)