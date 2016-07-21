July 21 Pandora Media Inc :

* Q2 2016 ticketing service revenue was $22.8 million, growing approximately 20% year-over-year

* Sees q3 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of a loss of $5 million to a profit of $5 million

* Fy adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in range of $70 million to $50 million

* Announced that Peter Chernin concluded his tenure on company's board effective July 20, 2016

* Q3 revenue view $378.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pandora reports q2 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $360 million to $370 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.385 billion to $1.405 billion

* Q2 revenue $343 million versus i/b/e/s view $351.6 million

* Q2 2016 total listener hours were 5.66 billion, growing 7% year-over-year

* Q2 2016 advertising revenue was $265.1 million, growing 15% year-over-year

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S