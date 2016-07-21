July 21 Starbucks Corp :

* Q3 China/Asia pacific comp sales up 3% percent

* Fy16 operating margin is expected to increase slightly versus prior year

* Fy consolidated revenue growth now expected to be approximately 10% on a 52 week basis (from 10%+), 53rd week expected to add about 2%

* Full year global comparable store sales growth now expected to be mid-single digits

* Fy GAAP EPS now expected to be in range of $1.88 to $1.89

* Starbucks reports record q3 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.33 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales rise 7% in China, 4% in u.s. And 4% globally

* Expecting approximately 1,900 net new store openings in fiscal year

* Q3 EMEA comp sales down 1%

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on august 19, 2016 to shareholders of record as of august 4, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $21.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S