July 21 Forward Air Corp
* Forward air corporation reports second quarter 2016
results and quarterly cash dividend
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $238.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $246.8
million
* Sees q3 revenue up 1 to 5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Board of directors approved a stock repurchase
authorization for up to three million shares of company's common
stock
