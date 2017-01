July 21 E*TRADE Financial Corp

* As of June 30, 2016, consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.5 percent versus 7.8 percent in previous quarter end

* Benefit to provision for loan losses of $35 million, compared to benefit of $34 million in previous quarter

* Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* E*TRADE reported DARTs of 152,000 during quarter, a decrease of eight percent from prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company ended quarter with 3.3 million brokerage accounts, an increase of 23,000 from prior quarter

* Qtrly total net revenue $474 million versus $445 million

* Allowance for loan losses ended quarter at $293 million, down from $322 million in prior quarter