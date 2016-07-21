July 21 FCB Financial Holdings Inc
* New loan fundings of $508.5 million during quarter
* Q2 tangible book value per share was $20.64
* Says net interest income totaled $64.9 million in Q2 of
2016, an increase of 1 pct from $64.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Surpasses $8 billion in assets and reports record second
quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 revenue $73.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 core efficiency ratio of 43.8 pct
* Says total deposits grew by $565.3 million during quarter
