July 21 Proofpoint Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $90.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY GAAP EPS loss is expected to be in range of $2.96
to $3.06 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $352.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY billings are expected to be in range of $445.0
million to $448.0 million
* Announces strong second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $89.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $93.5 million to $94.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $361.5 million to $363.5 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.92
* FY2016 revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures of $31.0 million to $33.0
million for full year 2016
* Increasing FY16 billings, revenue, profitability and cash
flow guidance
* Sees FY non-GAAP EPS to be in range of positive $0.06 to
$0.10 per share based on about 45.3 million weighted average
diluted shares outstanding
* Sees Q3 billings are expected to be in range of $114.0
million to $116.0 million
