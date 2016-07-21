July 21 Visa Inc :
* Did not include Visa Europe's financial results from June
21, 2016 through june 30, 2016
* Visa inc says total processed transactions for three
months ended June 30, 2016, were 19.8 billion, a 10% increase
over prior year
* Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for
three months ended June 30, 2016, was 10% over prior year at
$1.3 trillion
* Sees Fy Gaap Annual Diluted Class A Common Stock Earnings
Per Share Of Negative Low Single-Digit constant dollar EPS
growth
* Visa inc sees fy 2016 annual net revenue growth, GAAP and
adjusted, 7% to 8% on a constant dollar basis, excluding. Europe
* Visa inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results and
announces a new $5.0 billion share repurchase program
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.65 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17 including items
* Half of year results"
* Did not include dilutive impact of shares of series B,C
convertible participating preferred stock in calculation of
earnings per share
* Visa inc says fiscal q3 2016 service revenues were $1.6
billion, an increase of 6% over prior year
* Cross-Border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis,
was 5% for three months ended june 30, 2016
* Digit constant dollar eps growth
* Visa inc sees fy 2016 client incentives as percent of
gross revenue around 18.5 percent
* Visa inc sees fy annual adjusted free cash about $7
billion
